Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police, Marion Fire - Rescue, and Area Ambulance, responded to a car versus pedestrian traffic crash that had occurred at the intersection of Iowa Highway 13 at Hennessey Parkway, in Marion at around 5:45 this morning.

Upon arrival, first responders found that a 38-year-old driving a Chevy Cobalt struck a 73-year-old woman. The woman was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

