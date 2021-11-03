Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Marion

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(WJHG/WECP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police, Marion Fire - Rescue, and Area Ambulance, responded to a car versus pedestrian traffic crash that had occurred at the intersection of Iowa Highway 13 at Hennessey Parkway, in Marion at around 5:45 this morning.

Upon arrival, first responders found that a 38-year-old driving a Chevy Cobalt struck a 73-year-old woman. The woman was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Officials said 16-year-old Alexis Alize Wooldridge was last seen at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill...
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Alexis Wooldridge

Latest News

Some foster parents and local organizations say the pandemic has increased the need for more...
Families Helping Families is collecting toys for cildren in foster care
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Bernadette Heier)
IDPH reports first influenza-related death of the season
The Iowa City Community School District was awarded a grant to help students and faculty in the...
Iowa City schools to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids 5-11
FILE - Children lie inside a pod at the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the...
How Biden’s border plans went from hopeful to chaotic