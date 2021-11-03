Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One injured in Bettendorf vehicle crash with loose utility trailer

The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Bettendorf is hospitalized with unknown injuries after a crash that involved a utility trailer that became detached.

According to officials, Tuesday around 5:11 p.m., a utility trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck became detached while in motion while going northbound on I-74 south of the interchange on Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf.

The trailer then crossed the median, where it eventually collided with a truck that was traveling southbound. The driver of said truck had to be removed by emergency crews and was transported to a nearby hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries, nor what those injuries may have been.

The incident remains under investigation, and police have not determined any criminal charges at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday

Latest News

Modified sales tax would fund Solon’s new fire station.
Solon voters approve local option sales tax
Iowa City City Hall
Iowa City voters choose Teague, Alter, Harmsen for council seats
Two Ankeny residents filmed child abuse with intent to distribute
Coralville has a new ARENA THAT SEATS ABOUT 5-THOUSAND FOR SPORTING EVENTS.
Cedar Rapids to lose IGHSA Volleyball tournament to Coralville?