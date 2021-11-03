November continues to be quiet, seasonal temperatures return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our quiet start to November continues in the coming days. This morning starts off chilly once again with lows dipping into the lower and middle 20s. Look for some filtered sunshine through the day with partly cloudy skies expected and afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Winds look to remain light with high pressure in control. Through the end of the week, look for a bit more sunshine Thursday and Friday along with temperatures warming to near-normal, topping out in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. The warming trend continues this weekend with highs by Sunday into the 60s! We look to stay dry for some time with our next rain chance not until Veterans Day.

