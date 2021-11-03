Show You Care
New hotel coming to the Westdale Town Center in Cedar Rapids in 2023

(WIFR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A second hotel is coming to the Westdale Town Center in Spring 2023.

Kinseth Hospitality Company, Inc. and Frew Development Group, LLC made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it will provide “medium-priced” lodging for those traveling for extended periods or short-term stays.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel will have 84 rooms, with 35 double queen-sized beds and 49 king-sized beds.

Additionally, each room will have a full-size sleeper sofa and a kitchen. The hotel will also have an indoor swimming pool.

Work expected to begin in the spring of 2022, with an opening set for Spring 2023.

