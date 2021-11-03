Show You Care
Mike Matson wins another term as Davenport Mayor

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Incumbent Davenport Mayor Mike Matson beat challenger Athena Gilbraith in Tuesday’s city and school elections.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results have Matson receiving 6,860 votes (77.49%) and Gilbraith received 1,933 (21.83%). There were 60 write-in votes.

Matson was first elected in November 2019.

Visit TV6′s election results page for more information on other local races.

