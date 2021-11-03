Local pediatrician answers questions about vaccine for children 5 to 11

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some parents are scheduling their children to get them vaccinated as soon as possible. Others are waiting for more research about how the vaccine impacts the 5 to 11 age group.

This comes less than 24 hours after the CDC authorized Pfizer for that younger population.

But with no guidance from the Iowa Public Health Department yet, parents are largely turning to pediatricians for information and the shot.

Dr. Padget Skogman is a pediatrician with Mercy in Cedar Rapids. She says the past day has been busy for her and her colleagues as they prepare to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to their younger patients.

“We’re currently in the process of scheduling COVID vaccine clinics starting as early as this weekend. And then we’ll have that available for all of our patients to be able to call in and get scheduled for those,” she told TV-9.

She says many parents have been expressing interest in getting their children vaccinated for a while. Now that it’s officially been authorized by the CDC, the demand is somewhat overwhelming.

“It’s kind of been for a lot of people a long awaited thing that their child is finally now old enough,” said Dr. Skogman.

Robin Kopelman is the mother of an 11 year old. She says she has been following the CDC’s updates closely for weeks.

“I actually looked at the schedule, I knew when they were voting,” she said.

But like many other parents, she’s had to wait to get her son in for a vaccine appointment while constantly checking MyChart with UI Hospitals and Clinics.

“I was up at midnight, I was up at 3, I was up at 5:30. And then at 7:06 I logged in and I wasn’t getting the message that they weren’t scheduling any more. I was so excited, we took the first one we could which is tonight,” said Kopelman.

But Dr. Skogman says many parents aren’t as eager.

“Obviously some of the hesitation is probably that the Pfizer vaccine is just now under emergency authorization. So it’s not yet what the FDA considers a full study of the vaccine and side effects,” she said.

Either way, she says she’s eager to answer questions and help parents make the best decision for their children as more information becomes available.

“If you have a larger than normal 11 year old or a smaller than normal 12 year old, the FDA is still sticking with they get the pediatric or the adult dose of that.”

