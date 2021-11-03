Linn County sets record with 27% turnout for local election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County saw record local election turnout on Tuesday. 44, 904 people cast a ballot out of the more than 160,000 registered voters. That’s a 27% turnout.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said this election was only the second local election where city and schools were combined, the first was in 2019. Miller said it’s hard to compare turnout numbers because they depend on what is on the ballot.

”You had two county-wide measures on there so every, all 160,000 voters were eligible to vote. You know it’s kind of sad that only what 27% of them voted, but I’ll take 27% over 5% any day,” Miller explained.

The ballot brought a contested race for Cedar Rapids mayor, a casino vote and an extension on local option sales tax this time around.

