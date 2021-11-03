Iowa sees uptick in voter registration amid strong opinions over handling of pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has seen a huge uptick in voter registration over the past several years, especially when it comes to early voting.

That’s according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who said the uptick is likely in part due to the pandemic and the strong opinions voters have when it comes to battling the virus.

He said it’s also likely because of the individual issues each community is currently facing.

Every voter may have a completely different perspective when it comes to how schools handle these recent changes.

Regardless, Pate said he wants people to respect the outcome of the elections.

“With all the challenge out there about misinfromation about voting and whether it’s accurate, to me it’s a good tribute that the process does work because you see these new record numbers coming out, and they’re going to watch their candidates get elected,” Pate said. “You may not like it if your seat didn’t win, but you’re going to see that people voted.”

Johnson County had a 15.7 percent turnout, out of more than 111,000 registered voters.

Linn County reports indicate a massive increase in voter turnout compared with previous local election cycles.

