Iowa City voters choose Teague, Alter, Harmsen for council seats

Iowa City City Hall
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Iowa City have elected two at-large city council members, along with Shawn Harmsen in an uncontested race for the council’s District B.

Bruce Teague, who is also the city’s current mayor, will serve another term on the council after earning 45.4% of the vote, or 6,740 votes. Megan Alter won 37.2%, or 5,524 votes, for the second at-large seat. Jason Glass was third with 16.9% of the vote, or 2,504 total votes. There were 82 write-in votes, or 0.6% of the total vote.

Harmsen was running unopposed in District B to replace outgoing council member Susan Mims. He received 98.3% of the vote, or 6,221 votes, compared to 1.7% given to write-in candidates, or 105 total votes.

