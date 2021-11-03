Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City schools to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids 5-11

The Iowa City Community School District was awarded a grant to help students and faculty in the...
The Iowa City Community School District was awarded a grant to help students and faculty in the event of a crisis. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 5-11 at clinics planned for ten of its elementary schools this month.

It comes after the CDC approved the vaccine for this age group late Tuesday.

The district released the following clinic schedule:

  • Grant Elementary (1000 Centro Way, North Liberty)November 8, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Weber Elementary (3850 Rohret Rd., Iowa City)November 8, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Kirkwood Elementary (1401 9th St., Coralville)November 9, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Alexander Elementary (3571 Sycamore St., Iowa City)November 10, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Hoover Elementary (1355 Barrington Rd., Iowa City)November 11, 2021, 2:15-6:00 pm
  • Garner Elementary (80 Birch St., North Liberty)November 15, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Shimek Elementary (1400 Grissel Pl., Iowa City)November 15, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Lemme Elementary (3100 E. Washington St., Iowa City)November 16, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Horn Elementary (600 Koser Ave., Iowa City)November 17, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm
  • Twain Elementary (1355 DeForest Ave., Iowa City)November 18, 2021, 2:15-6:00 pm

The clinics will be providing the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children ages 5-11 only due to the fact that this dosage differs from that given to those 12 years of age and older.

A parent or guardian must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.

The district announced the clinics on its website, saying it is partnering with the Visiting Nurses Association to hold the walk-in clinics.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Officials said 16-year-old Alexis Alize Wooldridge was last seen at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill...
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Alexis Wooldridge

Latest News

College Community to end mask mandate on Jan. 3 after COVID-19 vaccines approved
Johnson County Public Health said it received 9,000 doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID1-9 vaccine.
How to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination for kids ages 5-11
Waukee Community School District separating students based on masking preference
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there's been a huge uptick in voter registration over...
Iowa sees uptick in voter registration amid strong opinions over handling of pandemic