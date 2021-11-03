Iowa City schools to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids 5-11

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 5-11 at clinics planned for ten of its elementary schools this month.

It comes after the CDC approved the vaccine for this age group late Tuesday.

The district released the following clinic schedule:

Grant Elementary (1000 Centro Way, North Liberty)November 8, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Weber Elementary (3850 Rohret Rd., Iowa City)November 8, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Kirkwood Elementary (1401 9th St., Coralville)November 9, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Alexander Elementary (3571 Sycamore St., Iowa City)November 10, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Hoover Elementary (1355 Barrington Rd., Iowa City)November 11, 2021, 2:15-6:00 pm

Garner Elementary (80 Birch St., North Liberty)November 15, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Shimek Elementary (1400 Grissel Pl., Iowa City)November 15, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Lemme Elementary (3100 E. Washington St., Iowa City)November 16, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Horn Elementary (600 Koser Ave., Iowa City)November 17, 2021, 3:15-6:00 pm

Twain Elementary (1355 DeForest Ave., Iowa City)November 18, 2021, 2:15-6:00 pm

The clinics will be providing the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children ages 5-11 only due to the fact that this dosage differs from that given to those 12 years of age and older.

A parent or guardian must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.

The district announced the clinics on its website, saying it is partnering with the Visiting Nurses Association to hold the walk-in clinics.

