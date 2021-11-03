Show You Care
How Biden’s border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

FILE - Children lie inside a pod at the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. Health and Human Services belatedly, aided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, opened about a dozen emergency holding centers within about a month to process unaccompanied children. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)(Dario Lopez-Mills | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden recognized migration flows would spike if he scrapped his predecessor’s hardline border policies without a new asylum system in place.

He was prepared for traffic to return to highs of 2019, but arrivals exceeded expectations almost immediately.

Some issues could not have been predicted, and major structural problems predate him.

But a review of the past year by The Associated Press and AIM Media Texas shows Biden, surrounded by many immigration advocates, was unprepared for the challenge, which included record arrivals in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley and a camp of about 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees in a small Texas border town.

