Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Families Helping Families is collecting toys for cildren in foster care

Some foster parents and local organizations say the pandemic has increased the need for more...
Some foster parents and local organizations say the pandemic has increased the need for more foster and adoptive parents.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families Helping Families of Iowa (FHF) is currently collecting toys and coordinating volunteers for their annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration.

Each December, FHF hosts a holiday party for over 1,000 members of the foster care community. They are currently seeking volunteers to help on the day of the event and need help collecting brand new toys and gift cards.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration takes place on Saturday, December 11th from 12 pm - 3 pm at the Hawkeye Downs Expo Center. The event is free for children in foster care, those adopted from foster care, and other children living in the foster household. Pre-registration is required. Foster parents and caregivers can register their families at www.fhfia.org. Gift ideas can also be found on the website.

Donations will be collected through Friday, December 3, and can be delivered to the FHF office at 6000 7th St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. If you would like to volunteer, please call 319-294-9706 or email office@fhfia.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Officials said 16-year-old Alexis Alize Wooldridge was last seen at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill...
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Alexis Wooldridge

Latest News

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Marion
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Bernadette Heier)
IDPH reports first influenza-related death of the season
The Iowa City Community School District was awarded a grant to help students and faculty in the...
Iowa City schools to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids 5-11
FILE - Children lie inside a pod at the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the...
How Biden’s border plans went from hopeful to chaotic