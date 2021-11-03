Families Helping Families is collecting toys for cildren in foster care

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families Helping Families of Iowa (FHF) is currently collecting toys and coordinating volunteers for their annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration.

Each December, FHF hosts a holiday party for over 1,000 members of the foster care community. They are currently seeking volunteers to help on the day of the event and need help collecting brand new toys and gift cards.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration takes place on Saturday, December 11th from 12 pm - 3 pm at the Hawkeye Downs Expo Center. The event is free for children in foster care, those adopted from foster care, and other children living in the foster household. Pre-registration is required. Foster parents and caregivers can register their families at www.fhfia.org. Gift ideas can also be found on the website.

Donations will be collected through Friday, December 3, and can be delivered to the FHF office at 6000 7th St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. If you would like to volunteer, please call 319-294-9706 or email office@fhfia.org.

