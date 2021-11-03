Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Election night results show narrow loss for Dubuque County conservation bond

If the county supervisors were to put the measure on a ballot, it would require 60 percent...
If the county supervisors were to put the measure on a ballot, it would require 60 percent approval to pass.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Dubuque County appear to have denied a bond issue that would have directed $40 million toward conservation projects in the county, based on election night results.

The measure had 59.22% of the county’s voters choosing yes, or 9,150 total votes, falling just short of the 60% approval required for passage. 40.78% of the county’s voters chose no, or 6,302 votes.

See Tuesday's election results from around eastern Iowa here

The measure was touted by supporters as a way to bolster the legacy of Dubuque County’s parks and recreation opportunities. The money would have been spent on park improvement and expansion, trail improvements, water quality, habitat management, and other initiatives.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday

Latest News

Amara Andrews, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.
Andrews, O’Donnell, headed to November runoff for Cedar Rapids mayor
People play slot machines at Prairie Meadows Casino, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Altoona, Iowa.
Casino remains an option for Linn County after referendum approval
Brad Cavanagh currently serves in the Dubuque City Council representing the 4th Ward and is one...
Cavanagh wins Dubuque mayoral race
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Waterloo mayor Hart reelected to another term