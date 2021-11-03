Election night results show narrow loss for Dubuque County conservation bond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Dubuque County appear to have denied a bond issue that would have directed $40 million toward conservation projects in the county, based on election night results.

The measure had 59.22% of the county’s voters choosing yes, or 9,150 total votes, falling just short of the 60% approval required for passage. 40.78% of the county’s voters chose no, or 6,302 votes.

The measure was touted by supporters as a way to bolster the legacy of Dubuque County’s parks and recreation opportunities. The money would have been spent on park improvement and expansion, trail improvements, water quality, habitat management, and other initiatives.

