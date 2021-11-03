Show You Care
Eight Burlington men face federal meth distribution charges

crime scene tape
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Eight men from Burlington face federal charges accusing them of involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking operation.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday that the charges were the result of state and federal investigations that have been going on for several years.

All eight suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and face potential sentences of at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

Five of the suspects have been arrested, and the other three are being sought.

