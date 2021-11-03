Davenport man to be sentenced in January in mother’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man faces sentencing Jan. 12 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

McKinsley Watson was originally charged with first-degree murder in the May 2020 death of 59-year-old Victoria Watson. Authorities say she was strangled and also suffered from a head injury.

Watson pleaded guilty at a hearing on Oct. 29. He could face up to 50 years in prison.

Davenport police were called around 4:45 a.m. May 21, 2020, to a home.

Officers said they found McKinsley Watson on the front stoop exhibiting odd behavior possibly related to drug use. His mother was dead inside the home.

