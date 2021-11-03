Davenport man to be sentenced in January in mother’s death
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man faces sentencing Jan. 12 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his mother.
McKinsley Watson was originally charged with first-degree murder in the May 2020 death of 59-year-old Victoria Watson. Authorities say she was strangled and also suffered from a head injury.
Watson pleaded guilty at a hearing on Oct. 29. He could face up to 50 years in prison.
Davenport police were called around 4:45 a.m. May 21, 2020, to a home.
Officers said they found McKinsley Watson on the front stoop exhibiting odd behavior possibly related to drug use. His mother was dead inside the home.
