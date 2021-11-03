Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 31st, at approximately 6:30 am, police officers patrolling the 2200 block of 16th Ave SW witnessed suspicious activity in the parking lot of a closed business. Officers witnessed a 23-year-old male running and carrying a stolen catalytic converter. The man was also in possession of tools commonly used to cut off catalytic converters. Through their investigation officers discovered the catalytic converter had been recently cut off a truck belonging to a nearby business.

The man was charged with theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, driving while barred, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center.

