Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

ConnectCR pedestrian bridge to be Named Alliant Energy LightLine

New designs revealed for ConnectCR bridge
New designs revealed for ConnectCR bridge
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The new pedestrian bridge connecting Czech Village and New Bo, will be named the Alliant Energy LightLine. The name reflects lights designed on the bridge’s rails and pylon that will be powered by Alliant Energy. The bridge will provide a unique element to Cedar Rapids’ segment of the American Discovery Trail and Great-American Rail-Trail.

The project will include plazas on both sides of the river that provide historic interpretive exhibits and gathering areas. The west side of the river will include a connection to the recreational amenities at Mt. Trashmore.

“Alliant Energy is proud to partner with the City of Cedar Rapids, ConnectCR, and community leaders to improve the quality of life for residents,” said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “We are excited for the Alliant Energy LightLine to connect neighborhoods and trails while serving as a new iconic landmark in the community.”

The bridge will be built with a wide deck to accommodate users of all kinds. The deck will split around the bridge pylon to create separate spaces for pedestrians and bicyclists. Completion of the bridge is scheduled for 2024.

“We look forward to the bridge that will not only connect two vibrant destinations but will also add recreational amenities along the riverfront. This project demonstrates the best of Cedar Rapids by providing valuable quality of life elements through partnerships with private businesses and community groups,” said Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.

The ConnectCR project includes plans for revitalizing Cedar Lake with accessible canoe and kayak launches, fishing piers and amenities, pedestrian boardwalk over the lake, challenge/obstacle course, and improved trail surfaces.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Officials said 16-year-old Alexis Alize Wooldridge was last seen at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill...
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Alexis Wooldridge

Latest News

The Polk County Courthouse is seen, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Local pediatrician answers questions about vaccine for children 5 to 11
Local pediatrician answers questions about vaccine for children 5 to 11
Local pediatrician answers questions about vaccine for children 5 to 11
Local pediatrician answers questions about vaccine for children 5 to 11