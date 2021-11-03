ConnectCR pedestrian bridge to be Named Alliant Energy LightLine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The new pedestrian bridge connecting Czech Village and New Bo, will be named the Alliant Energy LightLine. The name reflects lights designed on the bridge’s rails and pylon that will be powered by Alliant Energy. The bridge will provide a unique element to Cedar Rapids’ segment of the American Discovery Trail and Great-American Rail-Trail.

The project will include plazas on both sides of the river that provide historic interpretive exhibits and gathering areas. The west side of the river will include a connection to the recreational amenities at Mt. Trashmore.

“Alliant Energy is proud to partner with the City of Cedar Rapids, ConnectCR, and community leaders to improve the quality of life for residents,” said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “We are excited for the Alliant Energy LightLine to connect neighborhoods and trails while serving as a new iconic landmark in the community.”

The bridge will be built with a wide deck to accommodate users of all kinds. The deck will split around the bridge pylon to create separate spaces for pedestrians and bicyclists. Completion of the bridge is scheduled for 2024.

“We look forward to the bridge that will not only connect two vibrant destinations but will also add recreational amenities along the riverfront. This project demonstrates the best of Cedar Rapids by providing valuable quality of life elements through partnerships with private businesses and community groups,” said Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.

The ConnectCR project includes plans for revitalizing Cedar Lake with accessible canoe and kayak launches, fishing piers and amenities, pedestrian boardwalk over the lake, challenge/obstacle course, and improved trail surfaces.

