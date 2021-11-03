College Community to end mask mandate on Jan. 3 after COVID-19 vaccines approved

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The College Community School District plans to end its mask mandate when classes resume from winter break on Jan. 3, 2022.

The district made the announcement in a letter to families on Wednesday, citing the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11 and low rates of infection at schools.

However, the district said it may reinstate a mask mandate at certain buildings if it reaches a threshold of two percent positivity or more, and eight percent or more absences due to any illness over a period of days.

Masks will still be required on busses due to federal requirements.

The district instituted its current mask mandate in September after a debate over the issue.

While Iowa law bans mask mandates, a federal judge put enforcement of that law on hold, saying it put disabled children at risk.

