Cavanagh wins Dubuque mayoral race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City councilman Brad Cavanagh will be Dubuque’s next mayor, according to election results on Tuesday.

Cavanah earned 5,404 votes - 62% while candidate David Resnick earned 3,379 votes - 38%

Cavanagh, the representative for the city’s fourth ward, said that he was prioritizing growing Dubuque if elected. He cited the desire to encourage development downtown, as well as the north and west sides of town.

“I want to be in the community and hearing what you have to say, and I want to make sure that we build a relationship, so you know that when you have something to say you can come and talk to me.”

Cavanagh replaces incumbent and retiring mayor Roy D. Buol, who was first elected to the office in 2005.

