Casino remains an option for Linn County after referendum approval

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Legalized casino gambling could still come to Linn County after voters decided to extend its approval on Tuesday.

While the county has no casinos, roughly 55% of voters voted yes on a referendum that allowed excursion gambling boats or gambling structure activities to continue. Approximately 45% voted no.

The vote does not approve a specific casino plan. Instead, it would allow the Cedar Rapids Development Group and other organizers to put together another plan to submit to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission sometime in the future.

The state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017. Supporters of a local casino have said that expanded gambling in the state and new commission membership means that the same thing may not occur with a future proposal.

