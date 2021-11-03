Show You Care
Andrews, O’Donnell, headed to November runoff for Cedar Rapids mayor

Amara Andrews, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.
Amara Andrews, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids will have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that is will be determined in a runoff election at the end of November.

Rules require that a candidate receive a majority of the vote, or 50% plus one vote, to win the election as Cedar Rapids mayor. None of the candidates cleared that threshold in Tuesday’s election, meaning the two who earned the most votes will face off in a late November runoff election.

Former television anchor and leader of the group Iowa Women Lead Change Tiffany O’Donnell finished first in Tuesday’s election, with 42% of the vote, or 10,991 votes. Businesswoman and Advocates for Social Justice leader Amara Andrews was next behind with 28% of the votes or 7,332 votes.

Incumbent mayor Brad Hart will not be returning to the office after finishing third with a narrow loss of 7,308 votes - 28%. Myra Colby Bradwell finished with 2% of the vote or 411 votes.

The runoff election will be held on November 30.

