Worth-A-Shot: Iowa nonprofit offers cash incentive to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new cash incentive is available to encourage Iowans to get vaccinated.

It’s through a nonprofit called Worth-A-Shot.

A group of Iowans wanting to help during the pandemic started the nonprofit.

The program provides $100 to newly vaccinated adults.

Though the vaccine is free, the group says there can still be financial concerns when getting the shot.

The nonprofit aims to remove those barriers.

“We all know that the vaccine is free at point of use, but there’s a tremendous number of people who have financial barriers including things like lost wages, child care, transportation costs that can prevent them from being able to make that decision for themselves,” said Jubal Slone, Worth-A-Shot president.

To qualify, you must have received your full vaccination in the last 21 days.

For more information, go to worthashot.net.

