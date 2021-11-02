Show You Care
Worth-A-Shot: Cash incentives offered to unvaccinated Iowans

Doctor with a vaccine
Doctor with a vaccine(Gray TV)
By KYOU STAFF
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) - A new cash incentive is available to unvaccinated Iowans.

It’s through a nonprofit spurred by the pandemic called Worth-A-Shot. The program provides $100 to newly vaccinated adults.

Though the vaccine is free, there can still be financial concerns when getting the shot. This nonprofit, started by a group of Iowans wanting to help, aims to remove those barriers, whether it’s someone working two jobs, who’s worried about finding time to get vaccinated, or an Iowan concerned about child care if vaccine side effects hit.

“We all know that the vaccine is free at point of use, but there’s a tremendous number of people who have financial barriers including things like lost wages, child care, transportation costs that can prevent them from being able to make that decision for themselves,” said Jubal Slone, Worth-A-Shot president.

You can contact Worth-A-Shot through worthashot.net. To qualify, you must have received your full vaccination in the last 21 days.

