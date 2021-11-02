Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s hits 99.5% compliance as company vaccine mandate begins

UnityPoint - St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, pictured May 9, 2021
UnityPoint - St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, pictured May 9, 2021(Mary Green/KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The vast majority of staff at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids are vaccinated for COVID-19. The hospital began mandating the vaccine on Monday. Tuesday, staff who are unvaccinated and do not have an approved exemption, were put on administrative leave.

“The safety of our team members, patients and community is our top priority,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We are pleased to share that currently 99.5 percent of UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital team members are now compliant with our vaccination policy. Compliance with our vaccination policy is defined as completing the COVID-19 vaccination series or qualifying for an approved exemption. Vaccinating team members is a safe and effective way to protect both our staff and patients and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As we move forward, we continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. For those in our communities who are eligible, receiving the vaccine is the best way to help keep health care workers healthy, so our teams can focus on providing care to those who need it most,” the statement went on to say.

Governor Reynolds signed a bill last week that requires companies to allow medical and religious exemptions when mandating COVID-19 vaccines. The new Iowa law also guarantees unemployment benefits to those who lose their job for refusing the shot.

“Team members who are not compliant with our COVID-19 vaccination policy by Nov. 1 will be placed on administrative leave beginning Nov. 2 rather than be terminated on that date. The purpose of administrative leave is to allow for consideration of exemptions under the new Iowa law,” UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s said Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
CCB Packaging in Hiawatha
Working Iowa: CCB Packaging hiring for dozens of positions per shift
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Details revealed in tentative agreement between UAW, John Deere

Latest News

Officials said 16-year-old Alexis Alize Wooldridge was last seen at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill...
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Alexis Wooldridge
First frontline worker at MercyOne Northeast Iowa in Waterloo gets Pfizer vaccine
MercyOne extends COVID-19 vaccination deadline for some locations
President Joe Biden is making a push to protect the world's forests. He spoke this morning in...
President Biden makes push to protect world's forests at climate summit
Hy-Vee Dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake joins us to talk about how important it is to have...
Hy-Vee dietitian explains the importance of breakfast for blood sugar control