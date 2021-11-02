Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sheriff: ‘Rust’ movie fatal shooting probe not getting film staff’s full cooperation

By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities investigating the deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” said not everyone is fully cooperating.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot with a gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on Oct. 21. Hutchins did not survive.

In an interview on CNN’s Erin Burnett “Out Front,” Santa Fe County, N.M., Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that Baldwin has been in touch with investigators.

However, Mendoza specifically singled out the assistant director of the film, David Halls, for not being very cooperative.

“Well, um, no, I I think that, you know, working with counsel, some have not been very cooperative in coming up for followup interviews, and you know, that’s on advice of their counsel,” the sheriff said. “But we would recommend that they come in and clarify some of the statements, clarify some of the facts and let us know exactly what happened. If Mr. Halls sees what happened on the set that day different, then come and explain to us how it happened.”

Mendoza said investigators are still trying to figure out the chain of events, like who loaded the weapon, who inspected it, who brought the rounds and how the rounds got there.

He also said they are still awaiting analysis of the round from the FBI lab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
CCB Packaging in Hiawatha
Working Iowa: CCB Packaging hiring for dozens of positions per shift
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Details revealed in tentative agreement between UAW, John Deere

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Police: Raiders’ Ruggs to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad
Volunteer firefighters needed
Marion Fire Department seeks additional volunteer firefighters
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data