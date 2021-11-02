Show You Care
Posing with Guns and Drugs on social media lands Waterloo man in Federal Prison

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who made several social media posts posing with guns and marijuana was sentenced today to nearly three years in federal prison.  Joshua Adam Rode, age 24, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 30, 2021, guilty plea to one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Waterloo police officers located Rode sitting in his car in a residential neighborhood in Waterloo. Officers approached Rode’s car, smelled the odor of marijuana, and asked him to step out of the car. Rode then retrieved an item from under the driver’s seat and attempted to run through responding officers. The officers stopped Rode and arrested him, finding a loaded handgun, with a round chambered, underneath Rode on the ground. Officers then found marijuana inside Rode’s car.

Rode admitted in a plea agreement that he had made several social media posts depicting himself with marijuana and firearms. He was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Rodes must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term ends.

Rode is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

