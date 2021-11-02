Show You Care
Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total COVID vaccine sales soar

Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S.

Soaring international sales of the preventive shots helped push total Comirnaty revenue close to $13 billion in the quarter, and the drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in sales from the vaccine this year.

That’s up from a second quarter forecast for $33.5 billion and more than twice what Pfizer expected at the start of the year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

