Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total COVID vaccine sales soar

(AP) - Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S.

Soaring international sales of the preventive shots helped push total Comirnaty revenue close to $13 billion in the quarter, and the drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in sales from the vaccine this year.

That’s up from a second quarter forecast for $33.5 billion and more than twice what Pfizer expected at the start of the year.

