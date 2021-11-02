Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Alexis Wooldridge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Officials said 16-year-old Alexis Alize Wooldridge was last seen at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill Road in Cedar Rapids at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Officials said she is 5′4″ and 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and dark sweatpants, and she has tattoos on her chest, fingers, left wrist and right thigh. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Alexis Wooldridge, but said it was taken with a filter, and Alexis does not have any tattoos on her face.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100.

