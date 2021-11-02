Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nice November weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This entire week continues to look quiet. Plan on mostly sunny conditions today with highs into the mid-upper 40s. Similar conditions will be found tomorrow as well. By Thursday and Friday, slightly warmer weather is possible, though the main warmup looks to kick in by the weekend. Plan on highs well into the 50s on Saturday with 60s likely for Sunday afternoon along with a south breeze. This entire time, no rain is expected, which is great for harvest progress in the area. Next week, mild November weather looks to continue for at least a few more days with highs around 60 and lows around 40.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
CCB Packaging in Hiawatha
Working Iowa: CCB Packaging hiring for dozens of positions per shift
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Details revealed in tentative agreement between UAW, John Deere
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
November is off to a great start
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Quiet start to November