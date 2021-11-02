Nice November weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This entire week continues to look quiet. Plan on mostly sunny conditions today with highs into the mid-upper 40s. Similar conditions will be found tomorrow as well. By Thursday and Friday, slightly warmer weather is possible, though the main warmup looks to kick in by the weekend. Plan on highs well into the 50s on Saturday with 60s likely for Sunday afternoon along with a south breeze. This entire time, no rain is expected, which is great for harvest progress in the area. Next week, mild November weather looks to continue for at least a few more days with highs around 60 and lows around 40.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.