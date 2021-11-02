More quiet days ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The tranquil November weather continues. Looking through the workweek gradual warming is expected. The next couple of mornings, however, will be chilly with the 20s for overnight lows. Highs rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s starting on Saturday, lasting into the middle of next week. Our next rainfall chances appear to wait until one week from Thursday. Have a good night!

