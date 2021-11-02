Show You Care
MercyOne extends COVID-19 vaccination deadline for some locations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne said some of its locations have extended their COVID-19 vaccination requirement deadline to November 12.

It comes after Gov. Reynolds on Friday signed a law requiring employers to allow employees to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The deadline has been extended at MercyOne’s locations in Des Moines and Waterloo.

MercyOne says those who had been denied an exemption will have the opportunity to file for an exemption waiver.

The hospital’s original deadline was Nov. 1. But the new state law means hospitals have to reevaluate the way they review requests for exemptions.

In a statement, MercyOne said it is committed to complying with all state and federal laws and regulations.

