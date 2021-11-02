Marion Fire Department seeks additional volunteer firefighters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Fire Department is seeking to hire additional volunteer firefighters in the near future. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 12th, 2021.

The Marion Fire Department is made up of both career and volunteer/paid-on-call firefighters. Career firefighters handle the majority of the daily calls for service while volunteer firefighters assist career firefighters and provide critical support at structure fires and other large incidents when available. Qualifications for volunteer firefighters include:

High school diploma or the equivalent

Valid Iowa driver’s license

Residing within 15 minutes driving time of any Marion fire station as measured by an approved online mapping service

Passing a series of background checks (criminal, sex offender, drug screening, and driving record)

Passing a pre-employment physical exam

You can find more information about the position at www.cityofmarion.org/employment or call the Marion Fire Department at 319-377-8237.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.