Iowa man permanently barred from selling or breeding dogs

SEYMOUR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who violated federal animal welfare laws 120 times since March has been permanently barred from selling, breeding, or brokering dogs.

A federal judge on Tuesday approved an agreement that ends a lawsuit filed against Daniel Gingerich on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gingerich agreed to give up 514 dogs, which the Animal Rescue League of Iowa is gathering from several properties this week. His main facility was in rural Seymour.

Investigators said Gingerich failed to provide adequate nutrition, potable water, and veterinary care for his dogs, which caused “unnecessary suffering and death.” Wayne County Sheriff Keith Davis says Gingerich will eventually face criminal charges.

