Iowa dog breeder gives up 514 dogs, will soon face criminal charges

SEYMOUR, Iowa (KCRG) - KCCI reports that Daniel Gingerich of Seymour Iowa will soon face criminal charges, as volunteers and workers from the ASPCA and Animal Rescue League of Iowa work to take hundreds of dogs from his rural Iowa properties.

In an agreement, in which Gingerich agrees to give up all 514 dogs to the ARL of Iowa and “permanently refrain from any activity requiring an Animal Welfare Act license,” Gingerich aims to settle a federal civil suit between himself and the Department of Justice. A judge would still have to approve the agreement.

“He apologized to me and said, you know, he’s the one to blame for all this,” Sheriff Davis said, adding that Gingerich has indicated he will turn himself in once charged. “He’s taking responsibility.”

Gingerich amassed 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act since March, according to USDA records. USDA investigators visited his facilities 18 times in six months.

