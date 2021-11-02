Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Instigator or victim? Rittenhouse on trial in Kenosha

Defense jury expert Jo-Ellan Dimitrious, left, confers with Kyle Rittenhouse and defense...
Defense jury expert Jo-Ellan Dimitrious, left, confers with Kyle Rittenhouse and defense attorneys Natalie Wisco, Corey Chirafisi and Mark Richards during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)(Mark Hertzberg/POOL | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor says Kyle Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three people on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.

But Rittenhouse’s attorney says his client acted in self-defense after one of the men dove for his gun and others kicked him in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard. The two accounts came during opening statements Tuesday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third with an assault-style rifle during the summer of 2020.

He could get life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
CCB Packaging in Hiawatha
Working Iowa: CCB Packaging hiring for dozens of positions per shift

Latest News

Posing with Guns and Drugs on social media lands Waterloo man in Federal Prison
St. Luke's Foundation created a terrace in that area to honor nursing graduates.
St. Luke's Foundation honors former nursing school
A dog that was rescued
Iowa man permanently barred from selling or breeding dogs
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
No. 9 Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark sets high bar for her encore