Former Vice President Mike Pence talks freedom of speech, answered questions at University of Iowa event

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a crowd of hundreds of students and others at the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus. The event was the first in the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series titled the Preserving American Liberty and Freedom series. It promotes conservative voices and brings them to college campuses across the country.

The former vice president spoke for nearly 30 minutes, then took questions from the crowd and reflected on his one term with then President Trump, who hasn’t ruled out a run for president again. He focused on issues like freedom of speech on college campuses.

“We’ve all been through a lot over the last two years, we’re still going through it, a global pandemic, decisive elections, civil unrest,” said Pence. “I’m more convinced than ever looking out at all the shining faces here at the University of Iowa, and people that I meet all across this country, that this is a freedom loving nation and yours will be the freedom generation.”

Republicans at the University of Iowa have succeeded in court after the college stripped a Christian student group. Johnson County tends to be a politically Democratic county, a reality attendees and organizers recognized.

Garrison Allen is the vice president and spokesperson for the University of Iowa chapter of the Young America’s Foundation. He, along with his organization, spent 6-7 weeks planning the event.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to hear the conservative perspective. Obviously it’s not represented very frequently on college campuses, and who better to have than a very strong conservative in Mike Pence,” Allen. said

Students posed questions to the former vice president on the job market, censorship on social media, and elections. Some questions were critical of the administration’s work while in office.

“We encourage that, we want to encourage strong, good, kind, respectful debates,” Allen said.

Pence also called for people to vote in city and school board races Tuesday, races that have become increasingly partisan over pandemic-related mandates.

“We need your generation to work with us, let’s put parents back in charge of our local schools their child’s education,” he said.

The former vice president will also be speaking at Texas A&M on Nov. 11 as part of the lecture series.

