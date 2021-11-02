Family, friends remember two Iowa police officers killed in the line of duty

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Family, friends and fellow law enforcement are remembering two Iowa police officers killed in the line of duty.

Tuesday marks five years since a man shot them in an ambush attack.

Des Moines police Sergeant Anthony Beminio and Urbandale police Officer Justin Martin died on this day in 2016.

The man convicted in the case shot Officer Martin in Urbandale while Martin was sitting in his patrol car.

He then shot Sergeant Beminio, who was also in his squad car, about 20 minutes later and two miles away.

He is now serving two life sentences.

