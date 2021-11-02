Dubuque to implement pilot program to create more affordable housing options in Central Avenue Corridor

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city council members voted unanimously to implement a pilot program aimed at creating more affordable housing options in a downtown neighborhood.

The program states the city would use downtown rehabilitation funds to incentivize developers to either do substantial renovations or create new units in the Central Avenue Corridor. The $10,000 incentive would be in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan instead of a grant. Jill Connors, Dubuque’s economic development director, explained this gives the city the opportunity to step in if, for example, a developer were to step out of compliance.

Connors said they hope this pilot program will also help solve hiring issues in the city.

”We hear from employers that they have a hard time hiring and part of the challenge is that, when you are trying to attract people from out of town, for them to find an apartment to rent is nearly impossible because there is so much demand for what is already on the market,” Connors said.

The program will run until June 30, 2022.

