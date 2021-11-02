Show You Care
Dad bod, FTW, amirite? Dictionary adds hundreds of new words

FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New York. Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary.

The list includes a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media. Among them are dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW. The coronavirus pandemic also contributed new terms to the lexicon, such as super-spreaders, long COVID, and vaccine passport. Other new terms came from the culinary world, such as fluffernutter, horchata, and chicharron.

The Massachusetts-based dictionary company said the quick and informal nature of messaging, texting, and tweeting has contributed to a vocabulary rich inefficient, and abbreviated expression.

