City of Dubuque to invest more money in temporary housing and utility assistance program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is putting more money into a temporary housing and utility assistance program after city leaders say demand was higher than what they were expecting.

Alexis Steger, Dubuque’s housing director, said the city had initially allocated $50,000 of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the short-term assistance program. The program helps low-to-moderate income residents who might have gotten an eviction letter and those who may be behind on utility payments and are experiencing shutdowns. However, as applications started rolling in, Steger said city leaders noticed $50,000 probably would not be enough.

Steger explained each applicant receives around $3,000 dollars for three months. Currently the city has around 13 more applications on hold, which is why they are going to allocate an additional $30,000 to the program.

According to Steger, this is one of the few programs available right now where residents do not need to show proof of COVID-related impact. She added that is what probably makes it appealing to residents.

”You know, I was sick and I had to take time off but I do not get sick time, how does that show up? I cannot prove it for the other programs,’ Steger mentioned regarding what the housing department has heard from people applying for the help. “So we have heard those types of stories, ‘It is just I cannot actually prove to get the other programs, but I am getting evicted, here is my eviction notice, my utilities are getting shut off, here is that notice’.”

Steger explained that, by transferring these funds, the city has now depleted its CDBG funds. She said, for that reason, the city is not accepting any more applications for the program unless those currently on hold do not qualify qualify.

