Cedar Rapids voters to decide on Paving for Progress Program

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In Cedar Rapids, voters will decide whether to keep the city’s Paving for Progress Program for another 10 years.

The program makes up the one percent local option sales tax.

It’s paid by people who live or visit Cedar Rapids. It went into effect in 2014.

Since then, the so-called “penny tax” has brought in the money to spend $122 million dollars on road improvements.

The program has paid for improvements for more than 60 miles of roadway and 200 different projects.

If voted down, the program ends June 2024.

