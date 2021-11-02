Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers on the construction site located in the area of 64th Avenue and Edgewood Road SW contacted Cedar Rapids Joint Communications Dispatchers on November 1st, 2021 at 8:42 am to report a person down in the area. Upon arrival, Cedar Rapids Police Officers located a deceased male. The name of the individual is being withheld until the family can be notified.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death. Based on the preliminary investigation, this appears to be an unattended death.

The body will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

