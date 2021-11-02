Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday

(WGEM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are working to determine the cause of death after they say a person was found dead in the area of 64th Avenue and Edgewood Road SW on Monday morning.

Officials identified the person as 20-year-old Asukulu Mmengwa, of Cedar Rapids.

In a news release, police said they were called to a construction site in the area after workers found the body.

Police said it appears to be an unattended death, based on the preliminary investigation. Police don’t believe there to be any risk to the public related to this incident.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny is expected to perform an autopsy.

