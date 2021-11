LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Lone Tree.

Officials said it happened at 520th and Utah Avenue just before 10 a.m.

The man was the only person in the vehicle.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.