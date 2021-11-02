Area providers prepare to give COVID shots to kids ages 5-11

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area pediatricians and pharmacies are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. A CDC advisory committee voted Tuesday to recommend the vaccine for that age group. The FDA has already authorized the shots. Once the CDC Director signs off, children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible.

”We have vaccine here in the community that’s prepositioned,” Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health said Tuesday.

Meador told us thousands of Pfizer shots, made specifically for kids ages 5 to 11, have been given to area providers so they can be ready to give the shots as soon as they’re given the green light.

”Hopefully either by the end of this week, beginning of next week providers will be able to roll,” she said.

Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids said they received their doses Tuesday. The pharmacy has the ability to store the vaccine in needed ultra cold temperatures. Meador told us the doses can go into a refrigerator as well, for up to 10 weeks.

”We do have some providers that have a smaller quantity that they think they can get through within that 10 week time,” she explained.

Pediatricians at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids are also preparing to give the shot to the younger age group.

Dr. Kathryn Halyko says she’s been answering frequent questions from parents, some who are excited to vaccinate their kids, and others who are hesitant.

”This is what we need to go back to normal life. It’s safe, it’s effective, You know we’re looking forward to getting our own kids vaccinated,” Halyko explained.

”It’s okay to have questions. And we get you know that parents are going to have questions so please reach out to your provider, talk to your pharmacist. Please don’t go to social media to answer these questions,” Meador said.

Linn County Public Health has already heard from some schools who are hoping to coordinate bringing the vaccine on-site to make it more accessible for kids who may not be able to make it into a clinic or pharmacy.

