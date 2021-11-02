Additional charges filed against former Linn-Mar coach charged with sexual abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse is now facing additional charges.

Kameron Beets was arraigned on Tuesday, on two charge of lascivious acts with a child and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Marion Police said the charges are related to a second victim as part of their investigation.

Beets was arrested last month in Cedar Rapids.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Linn County District Court, Beets is already facing several charges, including kidnapping and sexual abuse, after confining a boy in a Linn-Mar High School bathroom naked for more than 45 minutes. Marion Police said investigators believe he used his role as a high school sports photographer and personal trainer to gain access to minors before victimizing them.

Marion Police ask anyone who may have had an inappropriate encounter with Beets to contact them.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said parents and kids who may have had an encounter with Beets that was inappropriate should reach out to law enforcement for help.

