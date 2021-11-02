Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Additional charges filed against former Linn-Mar coach charged with sexual abuse

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse is now facing additional charges.

Kameron Beets was arraigned on Tuesday, on two charge of lascivious acts with a child and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Marion Police said the charges are related to a second victim as part of their investigation.

Beets was arrested last month in Cedar Rapids.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Linn County District Court, Beets is already facing several charges, including kidnapping and sexual abuse, after confining a boy in a Linn-Mar High School bathroom naked for more than 45 minutes. Marion Police said investigators believe he used his role as a high school sports photographer and personal trainer to gain access to minors before victimizing them.

Marion Police ask anyone who may have had an inappropriate encounter with Beets to contact them.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said parents and kids who may have had an encounter with Beets that was inappropriate should reach out to law enforcement for help.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
CCB Packaging in Hiawatha
Working Iowa: CCB Packaging hiring for dozens of positions per shift
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Details revealed in tentative agreement between UAW, John Deere

Latest News

First frontline worker at MercyOne Northeast Iowa in Waterloo gets Pfizer vaccine
MercyOne extends COVID-19 vaccination deadline for some locations
Voters across the country and in eastern Iowa are casting ballots, choosing who will serve as...
Voters across eastern Iowa cast ballots Tuesday
A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in...
Alliant Energy announces plans for Iowa’s largest solar farm
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total COVID vaccine sales soar
Police lights
Authorities investigate fatal crash in Lone Tree