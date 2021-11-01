Working Iowa: CCB Packaging hiring for dozens of positions per shift

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a good chance that some of your favorite snacks have passed through CCB’s plant in Hiawatha. The company boxes up pre-packaged products then ships them to distributors across the country to be sold at grocery stores. It’s an operation that runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“[It’s] very simple in what you’re doing, said team leader Annie Looft. “Packing out, just putting stuff in boxes, as it’s coming off the line, palletizing, it’s very simple most of the time.”

Looft has been with CCB for about 5 years now. For her, every day is different.

“One day you could be walking into a little bit of a mess, but you know you clean it up and move on and try to improve everybody every day at some point,” she said.

The company says it’s looking to fill at least 20 to 25 positions on each shift. That includes technicians, material handlers, forklift drivers and team leads. The need to hire is being felt across the whole company.

“This is a 24-7 facility,” Looft said. “When you’re working all weekend, then the five days that you need to work and you’re trying to help additional shifts, we put in quite a few hours.”

She says the jobs are pretty easy to pick up and you’ll learn everything you need to know while working. All you need if a good attitude and a willingness to learn.

“Most of the time people get it in less than half an hour,” she said.

She recommends learning as much as you can.

“The more you learn and the better you are at your job,” she said. “We see the potential in people that can actually start running the lines or playing an important part on a backline.”

She said it’s always okay to ask for help, there will be people there to help out.

“If you see this person struggling, are you gonna stand there and watch them struggle or are you gonna help them?” she said. “Obviously, you’re not going to let the boat sink, but giving them the tools to make that boat float.”

