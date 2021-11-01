Two arrested in Fayette County shots fired investigation

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says two people now face charges as part of a shots fired investigation.

Deputies responded to multiple calls to shots fired at a party on Saturday, October 16 around 2:30 a.m. They say a fight had happened at the party, located in the 17000 block of 45th Street, northwest of the city.

Deputies found shell casings at the site. They say some of the people at the party had left before they arrived, but no one was hurt.

Then on Friday, deputies arrested two 25-year-old men from Oelwein. Deputies arrested Dayton Perkins on a valid Fayette County warrant for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond. Deputies also arrested Brandon Latham on a valid warrant for assault with displaying a dangerous weapon. He has since posted a $2,000 cash or surety bond.

