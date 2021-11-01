Show You Care
Tribute to local healthcare heroes unveiled in Cedar Rapids

Healthcare Workers Mural in Cedar Rapids(Credit: Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-story-high mural featuring images of local healthcare workers was unveiled today in downtown Cedar Rapids. The mural serves as a thank you to local healthcare heroes for all their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the local healthcare workers on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Jesse Thoeming, executive director of the Cedar Rapids Downtown District. “For the past 20 months, these folks have been fighting an invisible and deadly enemy, sometimes with limited weaponry. To all in local healthcare, we say ‘thank you.’”

The mural is on the backside of the former Gazette building near 5th Street and 3rd Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids. It features the images of five local healthcare employees.

“We know what we do, and we know how we do it, but it’s times like this that we learn our why and that is to serve our community, our family, and friends. That’s why we do it,” said Dr. Dustin Arnold, St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids, who also spoke at today’s unveiling and thanked the community for the mural recognition.

The Tribute to Local Healthcare Workers mural is part of Downtown CR’s vision and strategic plan to add more vibrancy to the downtown district with modernized and high-tech lighting, as well as more public and street art in the form of murals, collages, sculptures, and other artwork. It was created by artist Isaac Campbell.

