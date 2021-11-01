Show You Care: Fruit trees help with food insecurity

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman has taken food insecurity into her own hands by planting community fruit trees.

“Growing up, I didn’t realize it was something some many people faced,” said Heidi Schmidt-Rundell.

Rundell has lived in Iowa City her entire life and has been a Girl Scout for 14-years. She said she was working on awards for the Girl Scouts when she noticed the need for fresh fruit.

She decided to plant 4-apple trees and 2-cherry trees along with a walking path, a project called “Orchard For All” as part of her Gold Award. She said 2021 was a test run to see how much fruit could be harvested. Next year the product will be delivered to local food pantries.

“The orchard wasn’t designed to only provide fresh fruit, but teach those in the community who were interested in taking care of trees,” she said.

Through her award, she would be providing fresh fruit for years to come while also taking home a life-long lesson.

“Don’t judge people,” she said. “You don’t know what other people are going through.”

