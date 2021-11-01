Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Show You Care: Fruit trees help with food insecurity

Heidi Scmidt-Rundell won the Girl Scouts' Gold Award with a project to help feed people in the...
Heidi Scmidt-Rundell won the Girl Scouts' Gold Award with a project to help feed people in the community with her orchard.(KCRG)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman has taken food insecurity into her own hands by planting community fruit trees.

“Growing up, I didn’t realize it was something some many people faced,” said Heidi Schmidt-Rundell.

Rundell has lived in Iowa City her entire life and has been a Girl Scout for 14-years. She said she was working on awards for the Girl Scouts when she noticed the need for fresh fruit.

She decided to plant 4-apple trees and 2-cherry trees along with a walking path, a project called “Orchard For All” as part of her Gold Award. She said 2021 was a test run to see how much fruit could be harvested. Next year the product will be delivered to local food pantries.

“The orchard wasn’t designed to only provide fresh fruit, but teach those in the community who were interested in taking care of trees,” she said.

Through her award, she would be providing fresh fruit for years to come while also taking home a life-long lesson.

“Don’t judge people,” she said. “You don’t know what other people are going through.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Man shot on southeast side of Cedar Rapids, juvenile arrested
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Quintin Vincent Green, left, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, right, 37, of...
Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired, possible related injury
Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man
Update: Missing elderly man found

Latest News

House for sale
Baby boomers are a bigger part in the housing market than a decade ago
A protester speaks at a rally in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
A continent away, eastern Iowa Sudanese group protests home country violence
Sudan protest in Iowa City.
Protest in Iowa City held against violence in Sudan
Quintin Vincent Green, left, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, right, 37, of...
Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit